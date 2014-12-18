kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die Mission der Raumsonde „Rosetta“ mit der ersten Landung auf einem Kometen ist dem Magazin „Science“ zufolge der wissenschaftliche Durchbruch des Jahres 2014. Die Daten werfen ein neues Licht auf die Entstehung und Entwicklung solcher Kometen, begründeten die Herausgeber ihre Entscheidung in einer Mitteilung.

© APA/EPA/Esa - J.Mai / HANDOUT

Science-Ranking
12/18/2014

Die Top 10 der Wissenschaft 2014

Das Fachmagazin "Science" kürte die "Durchbrüche des Jahres" - und das Versagen.

© Bild: APA/EPA/Esa - J.Mai / HANDOUT

GERMANY SPACE ROSETTA

© Bild: /ESA/ATG medialab

Philae touchdown Still image from animation of Phi…

© Bild: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Rosetta mission landing project manager Ulamec spe

© Bild: APA/EPA/FRANK RUMPENHORST

SPACE ROSETTA PHILAE COMET

© Bild: dapd/Helmut Tischlinger

Urtuemlicher gefiederter Dinosaurier in Bayern ent

© Bild: dpa-Zentralbild/Jens Kalaene

Diabetes

© Bild: Maxime Aubert

rock art.jpg

© Bild: IEMM/Münster/HO/Iemm/Münster

Tierversuche

© Bild: dpa/Franz-Peter Tschauner

Mäuse leben nach Eierstock-Transplantation länger

© Bild: CLIPAREA.com/Fotolia

Male anatomy of human organs in x-ray view Bildnu…

© Bild: Deleted - 854301

An employee works on a roboter at the Hannover …

© Bild: EPA/EPFL / Swiss Space Center / HANDOUT

SWITZERLAND CLEANSPACE ONE SATELLITE

| Stand: 12/18/2014, 20:00