Zur diesjährigen ECHO-Verleihung in Belrin zeigten sich heimische Stars, genauso wie internationale Größen von ihrer schönsten Seite.

Echo 2014
03/28/2014

Leder und viel Prominenz beim Echo

Zum deutschen Musikpreis kamen nicht nur heimische, sondern auch internationale Stars in edlen Kleidern.

© Bild: Deleted - 902886

Singer Shakira from Columbia poses for the photogr…

© Bild: Reuters

Colombian singer Shakira arrives on the red carpet

© Bild: Reuters

Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives on the red

© Bild: Reuters

Actress Habermann arrives on the red carpet for th

© Bild: Reuters

Travesty artist Jones arrives on the red carpet fo

© Bild: Reuters

German singer Meyer-Landrut arrives on the red car

© Bild: Reuters

Model Padberg arrives on the red carpet for the Ec

© Bild: Reuters

Model Knuppe arrives on the red carpet for the Ech

© Bild: Reuters

Actress Ahrens arrives on the red carpet for the E

© Bild: Reuters

German singer Michelle arrives on the red carpet f

© Bild: Reuters

Actress Paul arrives on the red carpet for the Ech

© Bild: Reuters

German singer Bendzko arrives on the red carpet fo

© Bild: Reuters

Lacy from the group Captain Jack arrives on the re

| Stand: 03/28/2014, 10:29