Schöne Frauen, große Roben, kurze Röcke - auch am dritten Tag der Berlinale setzten sich die Stars und Sternchen wieder modisch in Szene: Natalie Portman strahlte im Vorfeld zu "The Seventh Fire" heller als ihre Glitzerpailletten.

© APA/EPA/KAY NIETFELD

Red Carpet
02/06/2015

Berlinale: Die VIPs zeigen viel Figur

Die Filmfestspiele wurden in Deutschlands Hauptstadt feierlich eröffnet. Neben den Movies stehen in erster Linie die Stars und ihre Outfits im Rampenlicht. Und diese fielen heuer besonders sexy aus.

© Bild: APA/EPA/KAY NIETFELD

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015

© Bild: APA/EPA/JENS KALAENE

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015

© Bild: Deleted - 1501488

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet at …

© Bild: APA/EPA/TIM BRAKEMEIER

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015

© Bild: Deleted - 1501506

Nicole Kidman

© Bild: APA/EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015

© Bild: APA/EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015

© Bild: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Actress Ferres arrives arrives for screening at 6

© Bild: PPS

heike makatsch_10192512_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Heike Makatsch_10192797_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Juliette-Binoche_10192181_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Toni-Garrn_10192676_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Olga Kurylenko_10192085_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Gabriel Byrne and Hannah Beth King _10192083_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Ruby-O._opening_10192842_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Audrey Tautou _10192095_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Hannah Herzsprung, Anna Maria Muehe and Pheline Roggan_10192794_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Fritzi Haberlandt and Aino Laberenz _10192791_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Franziska Weisz_10192285_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Maria Furtwngler and Natalia Wrner _10192090_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers_10192204_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Loretta Stern_10192823_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Marie Baeumer attends the 'Nobody Wants the Night'_10192826_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Christoph Waltz and wife Judith Holste_10192212_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruel _10192786_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Aylin Tezel and Nora von Waldstaetten _10192780_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Sibel Kekilli _10192152_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Veronica Ferres_nobody wants the night opening ceremony_10192851_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Lavinia Wilson_10192815_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Iris-Berben_10192091_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: PPS

Nicole-Kidman-Queen-of-the-Desert-presse-konferenz_10192890_ppsvie.jpg

| Stand: 02/06/2015, 21:09