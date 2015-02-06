Berlinale: Die VIPs zeigen viel Figur
Die Filmfestspiele wurden in Deutschlands Hauptstadt feierlich eröffnet. Neben den Movies stehen in erster Linie die Stars und ihre Outfits im Rampenlicht. Und diese fielen heuer besonders sexy aus.
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015
Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet at …
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015
Nicole Kidman
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2015
Actress Ferres arrives arrives for screening at 6
heike makatsch_10192512_ppsvie.jpg
Heike Makatsch_10192797_ppsvie.jpg
Juliette-Binoche_10192181_ppsvie.jpg
Toni-Garrn_10192676_ppsvie.jpg
Olga Kurylenko_10192085_ppsvie.jpg
Gabriel Byrne and Hannah Beth King _10192083_ppsvie.jpg
Ruby-O._opening_10192842_ppsvie.jpg
Audrey Tautou _10192095_ppsvie.jpg
Hannah Herzsprung, Anna Maria Muehe and Pheline Roggan_10192794_ppsvie.jpg
Fritzi Haberlandt and Aino Laberenz _10192791_ppsvie.jpg
Franziska Weisz_10192285_ppsvie.jpg
Maria Furtwngler and Natalia Wrner _10192090_ppsvie.jpg
Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers_10192204_ppsvie.jpg
Loretta Stern_10192823_ppsvie.jpg
Marie Baeumer attends the 'Nobody Wants the Night'_10192826_ppsvie.jpg
Christoph Waltz and wife Judith Holste_10192212_ppsvie.jpg
Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruel _10192786_ppsvie.jpg
Aylin Tezel and Nora von Waldstaetten _10192780_ppsvie.jpg
Sibel Kekilli _10192152_ppsvie.jpg
Veronica Ferres_nobody wants the night opening ceremony_10192851_ppsvie.jpg
Lavinia Wilson_10192815_ppsvie.jpg
Iris-Berben_10192091_ppsvie.jpg
Nicole-Kidman-Queen-of-the-Desert-presse-konferenz_10192890_ppsvie.jpg