Will Smith ohrfeigt TV-Reporter

Der Superstar verlor in Moskau die Fassung und verpasste einem Promi-Provokateur eine Ohrfeige. Viele von Smiths Kollegen erlaubten sich ähnliche Aussetzer.
dapdIn this video image taken from AP video U.S. actor Will Smith, center right, is embraced by reporter Vitalii Sediuk, white suit, from the Ukrainian television channel 1+1 on the red carpet before the premiere of "Men in BlaII III" Friday M8, 18, 2012
dapdIn this video image taken from AP video U.S. actor Will Smith, center right, reacts after he was embraced by reporter Vitalii Sediuk, white suit, from the Ukrainian television channel 1+1 on the red carpet before the premiere of "Men in BlIII III" Fr
dapdIn this video image taken from AP video U.S. actor Will Smith, center right, slaps reporter Vitalii Sediuk, white suit, from the Ukrainian television channel 1+1 on the red carpet before the premiere of "MenBlack III III" Fy May 18, 18, 2012 in Mosco
dapdIn this video image taken from AP video U.S. actor Will Smith, center right, walks away from reporter Vitalii Sediuk, white suit, from the Ukrainian television channel 1+1 after slapping him on the red carpet before the premiere of "Men in k III III"
stars
REUTERSActor Mel Gibson poses at the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSCast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "The Beaver", by director Jodie Foster, at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
APMel Gibsons ex-girlfriend, Russian-born singer, songwriter Oksana Grigorieva, gestures during a news conference in Moscow, Monday, April 19, 2010. Grigorieva said Monday she will perform a private concert in Moscow in aid of the victims of the 1986 Che
Author Joe Eszterhas is pictured at the Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California, February 3, 2004. FOR RELEASE WITH STORY PEOPLE-ESZTERHAS REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
EPAepa02738530 US actor Mel Gibson arrives for the screening of The Beaver during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 17 May 2011. The movie by US actress and director Jodie Foster is presented out of competition at the film festival, running
APActor Chevy Chase poses backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Monday, March 10, 2008, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
EPAepa01323751 US actor Chevy Chase arrives for the premiere of the film Baby Mama in New York, New York, USA, on 23 April 2008. Today is the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs until 4 May 2008. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 14, 2011 file photo, actor Chevy Chase arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in Honor of ìA Decade of Difference", at The Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif. A second voicemail message from Chevy Chase leaked online Tuesday,
APActor Chevy Chase, right, laughs as executive producer and creator Dan Harmon looks on during the panel for "Community" at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt
dapdChristian Bale accepts the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "The Fighter" at the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (Foto:Mark J. Terrill/AP/dapd)
ReutersBritish actor Christian Bale poses during a photocall to promote the film "The Flowers of War" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdChristian Bale accepts the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "The Fighter" at the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (Foto:Mark J. Terrill/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atThe 2012 FX Ad Sales Upfront event took place at Lucky Strike in New York City, New York on March 29, 2012. Pictured here is Charlie Sheen to promote his latest show ?íAnger Management.?ì
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 28, 2009 file photo, actor Charlie Sheen is interviewed at an event to celebrate Planet Hollywoods purchase of Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo, at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello, File/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atCharlie Sheen at FX Ad Sales Upfront.(NYC)
dapdDenise Richards arrives at Spike TVs Video Game Awards on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
dapdAlec Baldwin with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock," left, and Julie Bowen with the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family" are seen backstage at the
AP** FILE ** Holding her Oscar, Kim Basinger gives husband Alec Baldwin an affectionate touch before photographers outside a post Academy Awards party at Mortons restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., March 24, 1998. Basinger won the Oscar for Best Suppor
dapdAlec Baldwin accepts the award for best male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Mark J. Terrill/AP/dapd)
Alec Baldwin
baldwin