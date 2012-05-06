Victoria Beckham vergaß ihr Kind

"Kevin - Allein zu Haus" bei den Beckhams. Mrs. Beckham ist stets um Perfektion bemüht. Daher freut es, zu erfahren, dass auch sie ein Wesen aus Fleisch und Blut ist.
dapdVictoria Beckham is seen during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for entertainment producer Simon Fuller in Los Angeles, Monday, May 23, 2011. Fuller is the creator of "American Idol". (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atPeople on Twitter. Victoria Beckham
sdf
sadf
dapdVictoria Beckham appears at the end of her Fall 2012 collection runway show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
REUTERSHamish Bowles (L), Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour (R) attend the launch of Britains GREAT campaign at Grand Central Station in New York February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE BUSINESS)
REUTERSMusician Victoria Beckham poses as she arrives at the GREAT Campaign British film reception to honor the British Oscar nominees in Los Angeles, California February 24, 2012. The 84th Academy Awards will be given out in Hollywood February 26. REUTER
dapdVictoria Beckham poses at a promotional event for her own fashion brand, Victoria Beckham in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)
dsf
dapdVictoria Beckham poses at a promotional event for her own fashion brand, Victoria Beckham in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)
REUTERSSoccer player David Beckham and his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER) (OSCARS-PART
dapdFILE - In this Sept, 30, 2009 photo, David Beckham, left, and his wife Victoria arrive at an event to celebrate the launch of the Adidas Originals by Originals David Beckham clothing line designed by James Bond, in Los Angeles. David Beckham and wi
REUTERSHost Victoria Beckham poses at the LG Fashion Touch party in West Hollywood, California, in this May 24, 2010 file photo. Taiwanese celebrity fortune teller Chan Wei-chung predicts that this Year of the Rabbit, which begins on February 3 according