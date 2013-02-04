kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Victoria Beckham hatte vor wenigen Tagen einen für Sportliebhaber vermutlich höchst amüsanten Auftritt bei einem britischen Sender.

Stars mit Wissenslücken
02/04/2013

Japan liegt in Afrika, oder?

Wie Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears & Co. Staaten und Kontinente durcheinander bringen.

von Mirad Odobasic

