kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© EPA

Stars
05/05/2012

Prominente Lachnummern

Humor hält gesund – aber nicht jeder lacht, weil er er sich amüsiert. Jährlich wird am ersten Sonntag im Mai der Weltlachtag begangen.

von Sandra Lumetsberger

© Bild: EPA

epa00144782 Julia Roberts laughs on the red carpet after arriving for the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood California 29 February 2004. Roberts was a presenter during the Oscar show. EPA/FRANCIS SPECKER

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03199986 US President Barack Obama laughs during the 2012 White House Correspondents Association Dinner held at a hotel in Washington, DC, USA, on 28 April 2012. EPA/KRISTOFFER TRIPPLAAR / POOL

© Bild: dapd

dapdBritains Prince Charles reacts as he tours the postgraduate program end of year exhibition, of The Princes Drawing School, in London, Thursday Oct. 28, 2010. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis, pool/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActors George Clooney (R) laughs while U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA)

© Bild: dapd

dapdSinger Madonna arrives at Macys Herald Square to launch her new fragrance "Truth or Dare By Madonna" on Thursday, April 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Evan Agostini/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Bernd Jaworek/ Sat1

Harald Schmidt

© Bild: ARD/Degeto

ARD/DegetoStanlio (Stan Laurel, re.) und Olivero (Oliver Hardy) nach einem Besuch im Weinkeller.Honorarfrei - nur für diese Sendung bei Nennung ZDF und ARD/Degeto

| Stand: 05/05/2012, 15:36