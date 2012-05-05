Prominente Lachnummern

Humor hält gesund – aber nicht jeder lacht, weil er er sich amüsiert. Jährlich wird am ersten Sonntag im Mai der Weltlachtag begangen.
epa00144782 Julia Roberts laughs on the red carpet after arriving for the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood California 29 February 2004. Roberts was a presenter during the Oscar show. EPA/FRANCIS SPECKER
EPAepa03199986 US President Barack Obama laughs during the 2012 White House Correspondents Association Dinner held at a hotel in Washington, DC, USA, on 28 April 2012. EPA/KRISTOFFER TRIPPLAAR / POOL
dapdBritains Prince Charles reacts as he tours the postgraduate program end of year exhibition, of The Princes Drawing School, in London, Thursday Oct. 28, 2010. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis, pool/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActors George Clooney (R) laughs while U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA)
dapdSinger Madonna arrives at Macys Herald Square to launch her new fragrance "Truth or Dare By Madonna" on Thursday, April 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Evan Agostini/AP/dapd)
Harald Schmidt
ARD/DegetoStanlio (Stan Laurel, re.) und Olivero (Oliver Hardy) nach einem Besuch im Weinkeller.Honorarfrei - nur für diese Sendung bei Nennung ZDF und ARD/Degeto