Österreicher googelten diese Promis

Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox und Arnold Schwarzenegger - diese Stars bewegten die Österreicher 2011. Sehen Sie hier die Top 10 der Google "Zeitgeist"-Studie.
www.photopress.atActress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere of Lifetimes "Five" held at the Soho Skylight in New York City, New York on September 26, 2011.
REUTERSActress Jennifer Aniston poses at Elles 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdBritney Spears performs on a stage during a concert in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2011. Britney Spears performs in Moscow, St.Petersburg and Kiev as part of her European tour. (Foto:AP/dapd)
dapdFILE - In this Aug. 28, 2011 file photo, Britney Spears poses backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday blocked efforts by a company suing the singer to gain access to sealed medical records that were used
REUTERSHong Kong actor Jackie Chan greets the crowd during the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdActress Jessica Alba attends "Lincoln Center Presents: An Evening With Ralph Lauren" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 24, 2011 in New York. (Foto:Evan Agostini/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActress Jessica Alba arrives to attend the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdBritish actress Emma Watson attends an promotional event for a cosmetic brand in Hong Kong Wednesday Dec.7, 2011. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)
ReutersCast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
sexy
sexy
REUTERSFormer champion bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during the inaugural Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Madrid October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdFILE - In this June 21, 2011 file photo, former Gov. of California Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Energy Forum 2011 in Vienna, Austria. Schwarzenegger is currently filming "The Last Stand," in New Mexico where he is playing the starring role as a s
APScarlett Johansson arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sunday, June 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
www.photopress.at Scarlett Johansson at the We Bought A Zoo premiere in New York City.
REUTERSActress Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. TIFF runs from September 8-18. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Megan Fox arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSTV personality Kim Kardashian smiles during a news conference in Dubai in this October 13, 2011 file photo. Kardashian is expected to file for divorce on October 31, 2011, just 72 days after marrying basketball player Kris Humphries in a lavish we
www.photopress.atThe Kardashian family celebrates the grand opening of "Kardashian Khaos" at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 15, 2011.