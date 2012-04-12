kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Nach acht Ehejahren und zwei Kindern ging die Beziehung in Brüche.

© EPA

Stars
04/12/2012

Marc Anthony reicht Scheidung von Lopez ein

Nun ist es fix. Nachdem das Paar vergangenen Juli seine Trennung bekannt gab, reichte der Sänger nun die Scheidung ein.

von Lydia Kozich

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02748347 US singer/actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and her husband, Puerto Rican-American singer Marc Anthony (L) attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for British entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller in Hollywood, California, USA, 23 May 2011. T

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSJennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony take part in a panel discussion for the new Univision show, "QViva! The Chosen", during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMEN

© Bild: dapd

dapdMarc Anthony, right, and Shannon De Lima arrive at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas. (Foto:Isaac Brekken/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez announced in a statement Monday, March 26, that she would be performing at the Pop Music Festival in Sao

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atSinger turned actress Jennifer Lopez took her twins Emme Muniz, Maximillian "Max" David Muniz with boyfriend Casper during a visit to the Bunny Bungalow at The Grove in Los Angeles, California on April 5, 2012 for Easter pictures.

© Bild: dapd

dapdJennifer Lopez waves to people as she watches carnival parades with Casper Smart at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday Feb. 19, 2012. (Foto:Victor R. Caivano/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03143590 US singer Jennifer Lopez, (R) accompanied by her boyfriend, Casper Smart (L), during the recording of the video Follow the leader in Acapulco, Mexico, 13 March 2012. EPA/STR

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atPeople on Twitter Jennifer Lopez;Casper Smart

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atSinger turned actress Jennifer Lopez took her twins Emme Muniz, Maximillian "Max" David Muniz with boyfriend Casper during a visit to the Bunny Bungalow at The Grove in Los Angeles, California on April 5, 2012 for Easter pictures.

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdUS singer and actress Jennifer Lopez speaks during a recording in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. Lopez is in Peru to record some episodes of a reality show QViva! The Chosen. (Foto:Karel Navarro/AP/dapd)

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Lopez

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdJennifer Lopez poses backstage at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSJennifer Lopez arrives at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdU.S. singer and actress Jennifer Lopez smiles toward fans during a recording in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. Lopez is in Peru to record some episodes of a reality show QViva! The Chosen. (Foto:Karel Navarro/AP/dapd)

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: dapd

lopez

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe new Bentley Continental GTC is on display during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. The worlds biggest auto show runs until September 25. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS EMPLOYMEN

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

lopez

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdJennifer Lopez performs at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 941715

Lopez

© Bild: epa

lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: www.photopress.at

lopez

| Stand: 04/12/2012, 11:10