Kim & Kanye: Kindergeburtstag ohne Kids

Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week in New York, United States February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson SEARCH - PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2015 - FOR ALL IMAGES

© Bild: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON