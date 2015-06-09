kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Zukünftige Prinzessin
06/09/2015

Hochzeitsinterview: Sofia freut sich auf ihre Rolle

Sofia Hellqvist hat vor ihrer Hochzeit am Samstag ein Interview über ihre Zukunft als Prinzessin gegeben.

Die Braut des schwedischen Prinzen Carl Philip freut sich auf ihre Rolle als Prinzessin. In einem Interview, das der Sender TV4 am Montagabend ausstrahlte, sagte Sofia Hellqvist (30):

"Ich werde einen großen Teil seines Lebens und eine aktive Rolle im Königshaus einnehmen, und dass ich Schweden repräsentiere, finde ich in vielerlei Hinsicht ganz schön heftig, aber ich bin stolz darauf."

Carl Philip ist der einzige Sohn von König Carl XVI. Gustaf und Königin Silvia. Der Prinz heiratet seine Sofia am Samstag in der Schlosskirche in Stockholm, wo auch seine Schwestern Victoria (37) und Madeleine (32) getraut worden waren.

Schweden-Royals luden zum Hochzeitsempfang

© Bild: photopress.at

10530909_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530973_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: Schwedisches Königshaus

17maj2015lysningprinscarlphilipochfroekensofiahellqvistfotokungahuset.se.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530943_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530950_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530952_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530879_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530873_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

10530923_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: instagram.com/kungahuset

carl-philip-sofia-helqvist_8769105-ORIGINAL-imageGallery_standard.jpg

© Bild: APA/EPA/JESSICA GOW

SWEDEN ROYALTY

© Bild: Deleted - 1400199

SWEDEN ROYAL ENGAGEMENT

© Bild: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his fiancee Sofia

© Bild: kungahuse

10514447_741582212547677_8641078170350143013_o.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1152723

2,w=985,c=0.bild.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSChris ONeill, boyfriend of Swedens Princess Madeleine, and Sofia Hellqvist, girlfriend of Swedens Prince Carl Philip arrive for the christening of Swedens Princess Estelle, first born daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, held at t

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03229840 Sofia Hellqvist, girlfriend of Swedish Prince Carl Philip (unseen), arrives for the christening ceremony of Princess Estelle of Sweden at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, 22 May 2012. Princess Estelle is the daughter of Crown Princess

© Bild: photopress.at

577.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Sofia Hellqvist, fiancee of Sweden's Prince Carl P

© Bild: APA/MARCUS BRANDT

GERMANY SWEDEN ROYALS

© Bild: APA/dpa/Carsten Rehder

Prinzessin Madeleine

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03119538 King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (L-R), Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip attend the traditional thanksgiving service Te Deum held in the Royal Chapel, in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 February 2012. In the second row are Prince Daniels

© Bild: APA/Jonas Ekstromer

SWEDEN ROYAL BIRTHDAY

Prinz Carl Philip betonte in dem Interview, dass das Paar in die Planung der Hochzeit eingebunden war. "Das war eine Menge Arbeit, aber es hat auch Spaß gemacht", sagte der 36-Jährige. Die künftige Prinzessin fügte hinzu: "Wir sind erwartungsvoll und es ist auch ein bisschen nervenaufreibend. Aber wir feiern schließlich auch das Schönste, was es gibt: die Liebe."

Vom Bikinimodel zur Prinzessin

