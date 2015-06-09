Hochzeitsinterview: Sofia freut sich auf ihre Rolle
Sofia Hellqvist hat vor ihrer Hochzeit am Samstag ein Interview über ihre Zukunft als Prinzessin gegeben.
Die Braut des schwedischen Prinzen Carl Philip freut sich auf ihre Rolle als Prinzessin. In einem Interview, das der Sender TV4 am Montagabend ausstrahlte, sagte Sofia Hellqvist (30):
"Ich werde einen großen Teil seines Lebens und eine aktive Rolle im Königshaus einnehmen, und dass ich Schweden repräsentiere, finde ich in vielerlei Hinsicht ganz schön heftig, aber ich bin stolz darauf."Carl Philip ist der einzige Sohn von König Carl XVI. Gustaf und Königin Silvia. Der Prinz heiratet seine Sofia am Samstag in der Schlosskirche in Stockholm, wo auch seine Schwestern Victoria (37) und Madeleine (32) getraut worden waren.
Schweden-Royals luden zum Hochzeitsempfang
10530909_ppsvie.jpg
10530973_ppsvie.jpg
17maj2015lysningprinscarlphilipochfroekensofiahellqvistfotokungahuset.se.jpg
10530943_ppsvie.jpg
10530950_ppsvie.jpg
10530952_ppsvie.jpg
10530879_ppsvie.jpg
10530873_ppsvie.jpg
10530923_ppsvie.jpg
carl-philip-sofia-helqvist_8769105-ORIGINAL-imageGallery_standard.jpg
SWEDEN ROYALTY
SWEDEN ROYAL ENGAGEMENT
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his fiancee Sofia
10514447_741582212547677_8641078170350143013_o.jpg
2,w=985,c=0.bild.jpg
REUTERSChris ONeill, boyfriend of Swedens Princess Madeleine, and Sofia Hellqvist, girlfriend of Swedens Prince Carl Philip arrive for the christening of Swedens Princess Estelle, first born daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, held at t
EPAepa03229840 Sofia Hellqvist, girlfriend of Swedish Prince Carl Philip (unseen), arrives for the christening ceremony of Princess Estelle of Sweden at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, 22 May 2012. Princess Estelle is the daughter of Crown Princess
577.jpg
Sofia Hellqvist, fiancee of Sweden's Prince Carl P
GERMANY SWEDEN ROYALS
Prinzessin Madeleine
EPAepa03119538 King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (L-R), Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip attend the traditional thanksgiving service Te Deum held in the Royal Chapel, in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 February 2012. In the second row are Prince Daniels
SWEDEN ROYAL BIRTHDAY
Vom Bikinimodel zur Prinzessin
