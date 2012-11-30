kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Nach der gescheiterten Ehe mit Kutcher war die zuletzt engagementlose Schauspielerin am Boden zerstört. Nun ist es offenbar wieder ein junger Mann, der der 50-Jährigen Halt gibt.

© Reuters/HERWIG PRAMMER

Das "Cougar"-Phänomen
11/30/2012

Demi Moores Faible für junge Männer

Ashton Kutcher war 16 Jahre jünger, zwischen der 50-Jährigen und ihrem angeblichen Neuen liegen ganze 24 Jahre Unterschied.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: Reuters/HERWIG PRAMMER

US actors Kutcher and Moore react during an interv

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Moore attends the premiere of "No Strings

© Bild: photopress.at

03367919_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

03731396_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

03367923_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Demi Moore

© Bild: photopress.at

00094135_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/Oleg Popov

DEMI MOORE AND BRUCE WILLIS AT OLYMPICS

© Bild: Reuters/Str

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE KISS

© Bild: Deleted - 120918

MOORE WILLIS

© Bild: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

DEMI MOORE AND ASHTON KUTCHER ARRIVE AT CHARLIES A

© Bild: Reuters/Ho

Wedding photos of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher fe

© Bild: photopress.at

Demi Moore

© Bild: Reuters/FRED PROUSER

Actor Martin Henderson takes part at the Disney AB

| Stand: 11/30/2012, 10:27