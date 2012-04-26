Britney Spears' Verlobter ist ihr Vormund

Seit ihrem Zusammenbruch steht die Sängerin unter Vormundschaft ihres Vaters. Der teilt sich diese nun mit ihrem Verlobten Jason Trawick.
dapdARCHIV: Die US-amerikanische Saengerin Britney Spears und ihr Freund Jason Trawick posieren bei der Veranstaltung "Evening of Southern Style" praesentiert durch das "St. Bernard Project & the Spears family" in Beverly Hills, USA (Foto vom 11.05.11). T
dapdFILE - In this Aug. 28, 2011 file photo, Jason Trawick and Britney Spears arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, April 25, 2012, LA Superior Court Judge Reva Goetz approved Spears request that her fiance, Jason Trawick, be
EPAepa03177477 (FILE) A file picture dated 28 August 2011 shows US singer Britney Spears (R) with partner Jason Trawick (L) for the MTV Video Music Awards 2011 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to US media reports on 10 April
AP** ARCHIV ** Auf diesem von einem KABC-TV gemachten Videostill ist die Popsaengerin Britney Spears in Sherman Oaks, Kalifornien, am 16. Febraur 2007 mit kahlgeschorenem Kopf zu sehen. Die Party ist fr Britney Spears erst einmal vorbei: Nach wilden Feier
REUTERSKevin Federline appears on the television program MuchOnDemand in Toronto in this November 6, 2006 file photo. In an interview with People magazine, Federline said his two year marriage to Britney Spears broke down because he focused on his childre
REUTERSRNPS PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2007 - ENTERTAINMENT - Britney Spears performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES)
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 31, 2008 video frame grab release by AP Television, manager Sam Lutfi leaves UCLA medical center after visiting Britney Spears in Los Angeles. A California appeals court has rejected a bid by Britney Spears mother Lynne to have a d
Jamie Spears
REUTERSRecording artist Britney Spears arrives at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
spears
EPAepa03036414 (FILE) A file picture dated 28 August 2011 shows US singer Britney Spears after posing with her awards in the Press Room at the MTV Video Music Awards 2011 in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to reports on 17 December 2011, Britney
REUTERSSinger Britney Spears poses with her award for Best Pop Video and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF
dapdARCHIV: Die US-amerikanische Saengerin Britney Spears und ihr Freund Jason Trawick posieren bei der Veranstaltung "Evening of Southern Style" praesentiert durch das "St. Bernard Project & the Spears family" in Beverly Hills, USA (Foto vom 11.05.11). T