© photopress.at

Stars
08/22/2012

Autsch: Gefallene Stars

Das hat eindeutig etwas mit Schadenfreude zu tun: Wenn irgendjemand zu Boden stürzt, schaut man gezwungenermaßen hin. Vor allem dann, wenn der Gestürzte prominent ist.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: photopress.at

Jennifer Morrison, Lady Gaga, Li Gong

© Bild: photopress.at

Uma Thurman

© Bild: photopress.at

Uma Thurman

© Bild: photopress.at

Uma Thurman

© Bild: photopress.at

Lady Gaga

© Bild: photopress.at

Lady Gaga

© Bild: photopress.at

Lady Gaga

© Bild: photopress.at

Jenny Mccarthy und Jim Carrey

© Bild: photopress.at

Flavio Briatore

© Bild: photopress.at

Flavio Briatore

© Bild: photopress.at

Jennifer Morrison

© Bild: photopress.at

Jennifer Morrison

© Bild: photopress.at

Jennifer Morrison

© Bild: photopress.at

Sonique

© Bild: photopress.at

Sonique

© Bild: photopress.at

Elen Rivas

© Bild: photopress.at

Elen Rivas

© Bild: photopress.at

Amy Childs, Nicola McLean

© Bild: photopress.at

Gong Li

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02324478 Italian director Aureliano Amadei falls down onstage after receiving the Controcampo Italiano Award for his movie 20 Sigarette during a ceremony at the 67th annual Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 09 September 2010. Cast member Vinic

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03334361 Spanish King Juan Carlos stumbles and falls to the ground during his visit to the Spanish Armed Forces Staff headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 02 August 2012. Reportedly the incident did not stop the Spanish monarch from continuing his visit a

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02807114 Prince Laurent of Belgium falls as he arrives at the Monaco palace for the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Princess of Monaco, 02 July 2011. Some 850 guests attended the religious ceremony in the Main C

© Bild: photopress.at

Jessica Simpson

© Bild: photopress.at

Jessica Simpson

© Bild: photopress.at

Kelly Osbourne

| Stand: 08/22/2012, 07:27