Aufhören oder nicht, das ist die Frage
So manch ein Hollywood-Star liebäugelte mit einem Abschied vom vermeintlichen Traumjob.
Charlie Sheen
REUTERSActor Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slashs star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
www.photopress.at8661925 Actor Charlie Sheen arriving to the set of "Anger Management" wearing a white robe and smoking a cigarette in Los Angeles, CA on January 27, 2012. Charlie was channeling his inner Hugh Hefner as he arrived on set.
dapdEntertainer Charlie Sheen throws out out the first pitch at the baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 7, 2012, in San Diego. (Foto:Lenny Ignelzi/AP/dapd)
AP** TO GO WITH STORY TITLED ANGELINA JOLIE** American actress Angelina Jolie poses for the camera at the Dorchester Hotel in London, Oct. 10, 2003. Jolie is promoting her film "Beyond Borders" hich she ste stars with British actor Clive Owen. (AP Photo/A
Johnny Depp und Angelina Jolie - das Traumpaar im Film. "The Tourist" ist ab 16.12. in den österreichischen Kinos zu sehen.
Angelina Jolie
U.S. actress Jolie arrives with her children at Ne
Brad Pitt
China People Brad Pitt
isa brad pitt (2)
Actress Nicole Kidman signs autographs upon arriva
File photo of actress Nicole Kidman in Toronto
dapdActress Nicole Kidman arrives for the screening of Hemingway and Gellhorn at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 25, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
www.pps.at- Dark Shadows European Premiere held in London, UK 09/05/2012Pictured: Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp und Angelina Jolie - das Traumpaar im Film. "The Tourist" ist ab 16.12. in den österreichischen Kinos zu sehen.
APUS movie star Johnny Depp removes his sunglasses as he poses for the press at the Festival Palace in Cannes on Friday May 15, 1998. Johnny Depp stars in US director Terry Gilliam movie "Fear aoathinthing in Legas" which willsbe screened today to tho the
REUTERSU.S. actor Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the Royal World Premiere of "Alice In Wonderland" at Leicester Square in London, in this February 25, 2010 file picture. Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp, actors who alternate between box office bl
dapdFILE - In this Feb. 4, 2012 file photo, host Alec Baldwin speaks during the inaugural NFL Honors show in Indianapolis. A New York City news photographer says he was punched by Alec Baldwin outside a marriage license bureau in Manhattan. The Daily News
dapdActor Alec Baldwin arrives for the screening of Mud at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 26, 2012. (Foto:Lionel Cironneau/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03085567 US actor Alec Baldwin runs across the stage with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Primetime Television) for his performance in 30 Rock at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrin
Actor Kevin Spacey applauds as he attends the men'
YE-Theater-Top 10