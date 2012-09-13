kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© photopress.at

Stars
09/13/2012

Am Limit: Stunt-Doubles von Johnny, Robbie & Co.

Die wahren Helden: Für die Stars gehen sie regelrecht durchs Feuer und bleiben dabei ihrer Anonymität völlig treu - die Doppelgänger am Set.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: photopress.at

Stunt-Leute

© Bild: photopress.at

Johnny Depps Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Johnny Depps Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Johnny Depp

© Bild: photopress.at

Brad Pitts Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Brad Pitts Double

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World Z"#34; in Glw, Scotland August 18, 2011. Some scenes of of the zombie film starring Pitt, are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S. where some of

© Bild: photopress.at

Brad Pitt

© Bild: photopress.at

J Lo und ihr Double

© Bild: photopress.at

J Lo

© Bild: photopress.at

Tom Cruise und sein Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Tom Cruise und sein Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Tom Cruises Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Double von Bruce Willis

© Bild: photopress.at

Bruce Willis

© Bild: photopress.at

Robie Williams' Double

© Bild: photopress.at

Robie Williams

© Bild: photopress.at

Robie Williams und sein Double

| Stand: 09/13/2012, 07:36