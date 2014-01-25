kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Am Freitag feierte Arnie noch kräftig im Stanglwirt, am Samstag stand er schon ganz "Terminator" im Zielhang der Weltcup-Abfahrt in Kitz. Und auch am Sonntag hatte er volles Programm.

Hahnenkammrennen
01/25/2014

Promis in Kitz: Alle wollen Arnie sehen

Die Steirische Eiche zeigt Freundin Heather Milligan sein Heimatland. Die Medien stürzen sich auf ihn.

| Stand: 01/25/2014, 12:37