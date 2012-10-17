kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sport
10/17/2012

NBA: Dunks, Show und eine blutige Nase

Beim All-Star-Wochenende in Orlando hatten alle ihren Spaß - bis auf Kobe Bryants lädierte Nase.

von Mirad Odobasic

EPAepa03123881 Western Conference player Russell Westbrook with Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball against the Eastern Conference team in the first half of the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/E

EPAepa03123760 Western Conference player Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers walks up from under the stage with other teammates before the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/MIKE CARLSON CORBIS

EPAepa03123635 US singer Mary J. Blige performs the National Anthem before the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/ERIK LESSER CORBIS OUT

EPAepa03124057 Western Conferences Kevin Durant (C) goes to the basket against Eastern Conferences Dwayne Wade (L) and LeBron James during the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/GARY BOGDON CORBIS O

REUTERSMVP Kevin Durant looks through the MVP trophy after the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

EPAepa03124056 Western Conferences Blake Griffin (C) dunks the ball over Eastern Conferences Dwayne Wade (L) during the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. The West defeated the East 152-149. EPA/MIKE C

EPAepa03123696 Western Conference player Blake Griffin with Los Angeles Clippers goes in for a dunk against the Eastern Conference team during the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/ERIK LESSER CORB

EPAepa03123820 Eastern Conference player LeBron James with the Miami Heat goes in for a dunk against the Western Conference team in the first half of the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/ERIK LESS

REUTERSThe half time show finishes with a bang during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

REUTERSREFILE - CORRECTING NAME OF PERFORMERRecording artist Nicki Minaj performs during pregame festivities at NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

dapdSinger Chris Brown performs during the halftime show at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)

dapdRapper Flo Rida performs before the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)

REUTERSRecording artist Pitbull performs during the half time show at the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

dapdEastern Conferences Dwyane Wade (3), of the Miami Heat, defends Western Conferences Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. The Western Conference

dapdWestern Conferences Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, reacts after Dwyane Wades hard smack to his nose, during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012 in Orlando, Fla. A bloodied Bryant scored 27 points,

dapdWestern Conferences Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, dunks the ball during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03123902 US Comedian Kevin Hart is carried off by the Cleveland mascot during the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/ERIK LESSER CORBIS OUT

EPAepa03123802 US singer Nicki Minaj (L) kisses Lil Wayne (R) during the 2012 NBA All-Star game at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA/ERIK LESSER

| Stand: 10/17/2012, 16:51