Der Fahrer-Weltmeister: Sebastian Vettel. Der Konstrukteurs-Weltmeister: Red Bull. Alles scheint entschieden vor dem drittletzten Grand Prix der Saison, und dennoch geht es noch um viel in den letzten Runden des Jahres.

Formel 1
10/31/2013

Die offenen Fragen im Saisonfinish

INDIA FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX

Red Bull technical chief Newey, Mercedes Formula O

Formula One drivers attend a news conference ahead

File photo of Ferrari Formula One driver Alonso an

Lotus mechanics push a car back to their garage du…

EPAepa03429968 German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Sahara Force India F1 Team adjusts his ear piece before the second practice session at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 12 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Williams driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela gets…

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil

| Stand: 10/31/2013, 16:48