© EPA

Pechvogel
10/07/2012

Alonso flog ab, Vettel davon

Sebastian Vettel profitiert auf seiner Lieblingsstrecke vom Riesenpech des WM-Spitzenreiters Fernando Alonso.

von Mirad Odobasic

EPAepa03424088 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari crashes at the start of the Japan Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, western Japan, 07 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

| Stand: 10/07/2012, 10:21