Alonso flog ab, Vettel davon
Sebastian Vettel profitiert auf seiner Lieblingsstrecke vom Riesenpech des WM-Spitzenreiters Fernando Alonso.
EPAepa03424088 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari crashes at the start of the Japan Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, western Japan, 07 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
EPAepa03424087 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari crashes at the start of the Japan Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, western Japan, 07 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
EPAepa03424076 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front) of Red Bull Racing leads the pack at the start of the Japan Formula One Grand Prix as Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R, background) of Scuderia Ferrari crashes at the Suzuka Ci
EPAepa03424078 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L, front) of Red Bull Racing leads the pack at the start of the Japan Formula One Grand Prix as Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R, background) of Scuderia Ferrari crashes at the Suzuka
dapdFerrari driver Fernando Alonso of Spain spins off the track at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (Foto:Mark Baker/AP/dapd)
REUTERSTrack marshalls rush to remove the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain from the track after he crashed in the first corner during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. The Spaniard, who led Red Bul
REUTERSFerrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R) of Spain looks back at his car after crashing in the first corner during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. The Spaniard, who led Red Bulls Sebastian Vettel by 29 points
dapdRed Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (Foto:Mark Baker/AP/dapd)
dapdRed Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (Foto:Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/dapd)
REUTERSFerrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1)
REUTERSSauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1)