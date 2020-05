Hingis verpasst zehnten Grand-Slam-Titel im Doppel

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (R), both from Russia, hold their trophy after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Flavia Pennetta of Italy (rear, L) in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

