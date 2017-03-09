kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Der Publikumszuspruch ist enorm.

© Reuters/STEPHEN LAM

Heroische Aufholjagden
03/09/2017

Top Ten der unmöglichen Siege im Sport

Nach dem großen Sieg des FC Barcelona in der Champions League reiht der KURIER die 10 größten Comebacks der Sportgeschichte.

von Peter Karlik

© Bild: Reuters/STEPHEN LAM

The crowd cheers as Oracle Team USA crosses the fi

© Bild: Deleted - 1226520

The crews on Oracle Team USA celebrates as the boa…

© Bild: Reuters/STEPHEN LAM

Members of Oracle Team USA celebrates on stage aft

© Bild: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

AC Milan's Hernan Crespo scores his second goal pa

© Bild: Reuters/Jerry Lampen

Liverpool's captain English midfielder Steven Gerr

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC GAILLARD

File picture of Fignon of France and LeMond of the

© Bild: Reuters/CHARLES PLATIAU

File picture of Tour de France leader Fignon of Fr

© Bild: Deleted - 1226568

YE_ALCS_YANKEES_RED_SOX_NYYE597

© Bild: Reuters/Shaun Best

Red Sox celebrate winning the ALCS against Yankees

© Bild: Reuters/Robert Zolles

NOSTALGIE-DERBY RAPID GEGEN AUSTRIA IN WIEN

© Bild: Deleted - 1226580

Ryder Cup Golf

© Bild: Deleted - 1226586

Ryder Cup Golf

© Bild: Deleted - 1226595

Lukas Krajicek, Arron Asham, Blair Betts

© Bild: Deleted - 1226601

Matt Carle, Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron

© Bild: Deleted - 1226610

STEFFI GRAF

© Bild: Deleted - 1226625

Steffi Graf raises her trophy after defeating Spai…

© Bild: APA/HANNIBAL

GERMANY SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014 QUALIFICATION

© Bild: APA/THOMAS EISENHUTH

GERMANY SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014 QUALIFICATION

© Bild: Deleted - 1226646

MILLER SMITS WILLIAMSON

© Bild: Reuters/Brent Smith

Kopie von PACERS MILLER REGGIE MILLER CELEBRATES THREE POINT

| Stand: 03/09/2017, 11:19