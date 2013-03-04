kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

epa03606976 Werder's Zlatko Junuzovic walks on the pitch after the first half during the match Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg in the Weser stadium, Bremen, Germany, 02 March 2013. (ATTENTION: EMBARGO CONDITIONS! The DFL permits the further utilisation of up to 15 pictures only (no sequntial pictures or video-similar series of pictures allowed) via the internet and online media during the match (including halftime), taken from inside the stadium and/or prior to the start of the match. The DFL permits the unrestricted transmission of digitised recordings during the match exclusively for internal editorial processing only (e.g. via picture databases) EPA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

© APA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

Fußball international
03/04/2013

Schwaches Wochenende für ÖFB-Legionäre

Arnautovic und Harnik enttäuschen. Dragovic trifft doppelt und sieht Rot.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: APA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/UWE ANSPACH

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/ROLF VENNENBERND

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/CAROLINE SEIDEL

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN

GERMANY SOCCER CUP

© Bild: APA/UWE ANSPACH

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Alex Meier of Eintracht Frankfurt challenges Marti

© Bild: APA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Reuters/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

FC Basel's Dragovic celebrates his goal during his

© Bild: Reuters/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

FC Basel's Dragovic reacts to receiving a red card

© Bild: Reuters/NIGEL RODDIS

Wigan Athletic's Scharner challenges Liverpool's A

| Stand: 03/04/2013, 13:46