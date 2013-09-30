kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Der 22. September wird in Mario Balotellis Kalender ganz bestimmt nicht rot angestrichen, dafür aber in dem der Fußball-Statistiker.

© APA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Souveräne Schützen
09/30/2013

Die Herrscher des Elfmeterpunktes

Diese Herrschaften sind am ruhenden Ball die Ruhe selbst.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: APA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY SOCCER SERIE A

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

AC Milan's Balotelli shoot and fails to score pena

© Bild: Deleted - 1590111

Napoli goalkeeper Jose Reina, of Spain, saves a pe…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

AC Milan's Balotelli reacts during the match again

© Bild: Deleted - 1590123

Southampton's Rickie Lambert celebrates scoring th…

© Bild: Reuters/EDDIE KEOGH

England's Lambert shoots during their internationa

© Bild: Deleted - 1590138

Eden Hazard

© Bild: Reuters/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI

Hazard of Belgium shoots to score during a penalty

© Bild: APA/CAROLINE SEIDEL

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: Reuters/INA FASSBENDER

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Daems scores a penalty

© Bild: Reuters/JEAN-MARC LOOS

Sochaux's Bakambu and Boudebouz celebrate after sc

© Bild: APA/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

SPAIN SOCCER PRIMERA DIVISION

© Bild: Deleted - 1590177

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, s…

© Bild: Reuters/JUAN MEDINA

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Neuer saves a penalty s

© Bild: Deleted - 1590195

SOCCER SLOVAKIA RUSSIA

© Bild: APA/YURI KOCHETKOV

RUSSIA SOCCER

© Bild: Reuters/HEINO KALIS

Valencia's Villa performs a penalty against Villar

© Bild: Deleted - 1590213

Spain's David Villa, right, fails to score on a pe…

© Bild: Reuters/Dan Chung

SOUTHAMPTON'S LE TISSIER CELEBRATES SCORING AGAINS

© Bild: Deleted - 1590222

Southampton's Matthew Le Tissier scores from the p…

| Stand: 09/30/2013, 18:15