Rapid gegen Dragovics Kiew, Salzburg nach Norden

epa03684137 FC Basel 1893 player Aleksandar Dragovic performs during his team's training session at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 01 May 2013. FC Basel will face Chelsea FC in the UEFA Europa League semi final second leg soccer match at Stamford Bridge on 02 May 2013. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

