EM Abseits: Das Beste in Breslau

Breslau ist nicht nur eine von acht Austragungsstätten der EM, Breslau gilt auch als eine der schönsten Städte Polens.
EPAepa03216905 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Oder River in Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland and Ukraine. The UEFA Euro 2012 will take place fr
EPAepa03216907 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Ostrow Tumski (Cathedral Island), the oldest part of the city of Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland
EPAepa03216908 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Ostrow Tumski (Cathedral Island), the oldest part of the city of Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland
EPAepa03216913 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland and Ukraine. The UEFA Euro 2012 will take place
EPAepa03216911 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows an aerial of the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland and Ukraine. The UEFA Euro 2012 wi
EPAepa03216909 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland and Ukraine. The UEFA Euro 2012 will take place
party
Breslau
wasserpark
EPAepa03216912 (FILE) Picture taken 17 April 2012 shows the Centennial Hall in Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw is one of four host cities in Poland for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer championship, hosted jointly by Poland and Ukraine. The UEFA Euro 2012 will take pla
Breslau
Breslau
Breslau
Breslau
Breslau