CL-Bilder: Favoritensiege & eine Blamage

Die Bayern erleben in Minsk ihr blaues Wunder. Andere Top-Teams lassen keine Überraschungen zu.
REUTERSBATE Borisovs Aleksandr Pavlov (3rd R) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group F soccer match in Minsks Dinamo Stadium October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (BELARUS - Tags: SP
dapdFC Bayern Munichs Franck Ribery, right, and Bate Borisovs Yegor Filipenko challenge the ball during a group F Champions League soccer match at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. (Foto:Sergei Grits/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBATE Borisovs Aleksandr Pavlov (L) celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group F soccer match in Minsks Dinamo Stadium October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (BELARUS - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdBarcelonas Lionel Messi, right, from Argentina, controls the ball next to Benficas Maxi Pereira, from Uruguay, during their Champions League group G soccer match at Benficas Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. (Foto:Francisco Seco/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBarcelonas Francesc Fabregas (L) celebrates past Benficas Jardel after scoring a goal during their Champions League Group G soccer match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro (PORTUGAL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03418897 Chelseas Spanish striker Fernando Torres (C) vie for the ball with Nordsjællands Pk rick Mtiliga ardsjællands Jores Okore during their heir UEFA Champions Leagueup E socceroccer match in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 October 2012. EPA/Claus Be
EPAepa03418908 Chelseas Juan Mata scores past FC Nordsjaelland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen during their UEFA Champions League, Group E soccer match in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 October 2012. EPA/Claus Bech DENMARK OUT
REUTERSManchester Uniteds Robin van Persie (L) scores against CFR Cluj during their Champions League Group H soccer match in Cluj-Napoca, 426 km (265 miles) northwest of Bucharest, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSJuventus Arturo Vital (R) jumps for the ball as Willian of Shakhtar Donetsk looks on during their Champions League soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03418873 Valencia forward Roberto Soldado (L) vies for the ball with Aurelien Chedjou of OSC Lille during the UEFA Champions League group F held at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 02 October 2012. EPA/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS
EPAepa03418881 Valencias Brazilian midfielder Jonas (L) celebrates with his teammate Roberto Soldado (R) after scoring a goal against OSC Lille during the UEFA Champions League group F held at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 02 October 2012.
REUTERSBragas Alan celebrates after he scored his teams second goal against Galatasaray during their Champions League Group H soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (TURKEY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03418777 Celtics supporters celebrate the teams victory after the UEFA Champions League group G match against Spartak Moscow at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 02 October 2012. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
dapdSpartak Moscows Evgeni Makeev, right, and Celtics Giorgos Samaras struggle for the ball during their Champions League Group G soccer match at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. Celtic won 3-2. (Foto:Ivan Sekretarev/AP/da