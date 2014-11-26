kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Die Halbzeitpause beim Champions-League-Spiel zwischen Sporting Lissabon und Maribor dauerte lange. Außerordentlich lange. Doch, das war nicht die einzige Auffälligkeit kurz vor 22 Uhr im Estádio José Alvalade XXI.

Champions League
11/26/2014

Als die Lichter in Lissabon ausgingen

Dass es mitten in einer Champions-League-Partie im Stadion finster wird, erlebt man nicht alle Tage.

von Mirad Odobasic

