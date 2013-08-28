kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Gonzalo Higuain kann recht gut kicken - sonst hätte Napoli nicht die kolportierten 40 Millionen Euro an seinen ehemaligen Klub Real Madrid überwiesen.

© Deleted - 1839993

Multitalente
08/28/2013

Fremdgehende Sportler

Diese Sport-Stars hätten ihr Geld auch in einer anderen Sportart verdienen können. Oder auch nicht.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: Deleted - 1839993

Higuain

© Bild: Deleted - 1840000

Gonzalo Higuain

© Bild: Deleted - 1840001

Philipp Lahm, Kevin Kuranyi, Bastian Schweinsteige

© Bild: Deleted - 1840005

Germany Soccer Champions League

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/BRAZIL

Jamaican Olympic champion Bolt plays footvolley on

© Bild: Reuters/SUSANA VERA

Usain Bolt kicks ball during ceremonial kickoff be

© Bild: Deleted - 1840012

Usain Bolt, Kevin Hart

© Bild: APA/Bernd Weißbrod

Fußball - Jubiläumsspiel 25 Jahre WM Finale Deutsc

© Bild: APA/ROBERT GHEMENT

GERMANY SOCCER CHARITY MATCH

© Bild: APA/Nahuel Roark

ARGENTINA SOCCER

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/ITALY

Fromer Argentine soccer player Batistuta plays pol

© Bild: Deleted - 1840022

Gabriel Batistuta

© Bild: Reuters/CHARLES PLATIAU

Zinedine Zidane and Fabien Barthez attend training

© Bild: Deleted - 1840029

Fabien Barthez

© Bild: apa

EPAepa02883202 Driver Adam Malysz of Poland waits in his car before the start of the Hungarian Baja Cross-Country Rally FIA World Cup near Gyor, some 120 kms northwest of Budapest, Hungary, 27 August 2011. EPA/KAROLY MATUSZ HUNGARY OUT

© Bild: APA/Ariel Marinkovic

CHILE RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/CJ GUNTHER

FILE USA BASKETBALL O'NEIL

© Bild: reuters

Shaquille O’Neal

© Bild: Deleted - 1840038

Shaquille O'Neal

| Stand: 08/28/2013, 14:01