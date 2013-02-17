kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Austria's Marcel Hirscher speeds down the course amidst Austrian flags, during the second run of the men's slalom, at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Sunday, Feb.17, 2013. Hirscher won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

02/17/2013

Erlösung für Marcel Hirscher

Der Salzburger hielt dem Druck im Slalom stand und ist neuer Weltmeister.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher speeds down the course a…

First placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates

Austria's Marcel Hirscher crosses the finish line …

First placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts aft

First placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria dives onto

First placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates

First placed Marcel Hirscher of Austria rests afte

Austria's Marcel Hirscher reacts after winning the…

AUSTRIA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Benjamin Raich of Austria reacts during the second

AUSTRIA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Austria's Mario Matt speeds down the course on his…

Austria's Mario Matt celebrates after the second r…

ALPINE SKI-WM IN SCHLADMING: SLALOM HERREN / SIEGE

AUSTRIA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

AUSTRIA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gold medallist Marcel Hirscher of Austria waves hi

Gold medallist Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrat

| Stand: 02/17/2013, 15:09