kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© CC BY-SA Lewisskinner

Ehrwürdige Spielstätten
06/01/2013

Zeitzeugen der Sportgeschichte

Eine Suche nach den ältesten Sport-Stadien auf der Welt, die immer noch ihrem Zweck dienen.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: CC BY-SA Lewisskinner

Bramall Lane End

© Bild: CC BY-SA NotFromUtrecht

Bramall Lane End

© Bild: CC BY-SA Steve Daniels

Bramall Lane End

© Bild: CC BY-SA Neil Theasby

Sandygate Road - Hallam FC

© Bild: Deleted - 29991

General view of Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, T…

© Bild: CC BY-SA Colin Smith

Hampden Park

© Bild: cc sa by Markbarnes

Wrexham

© Bild: Public Domain

Milano Arena Civica

© Bild: CC BY-SA Blackcat

Milano Arena Civica

© Bild: Public Domain

The Melbourne Cricket Ground

© Bild: Deleted - 1833679

A hot air balloon flies over the Melbourne Cricket…

© Bild: Deleted - 1833684

Spectators watch the play during the first day of …

© Bild: CC by State Library of South Australia

Adelaide Oval

© Bild: APA/DEAN LEWINS

AUSTRALIA CRICKET ASHES

© Bild: Reuters/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

A woman labourer dries her clothes on the seats of

© Bild: Deleted - 1833702

India IPL Cricket

© Bild: Deleted - 1833706

Britain Cricket England India

© Bild: Reuters/PHILIP BROWN

A general view as England's Trott hits out during

© Bild: Reuters/PHILIP BROWN

New Zealand's Southee bowls to England's Compton d

© Bild: Reuters/PHILIP BROWN

The England team jumps a rope during a training se

© Bild: Deleted - 1833723

London Olympics Archery Men

| Stand: 06/01/2013, 11:48