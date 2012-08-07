Das Schau-Spiel der Wasserspringer

"Schau ned so bled, sonst bleibt's da." Schlagfertige Kinder antworten: "Aber Mama, ich werde Wasserspringer."
EPAepa03346066 Kai Qin of China competes in the Mens 3m Springboard Preliminary for the London 2012 Olympic Games Diving competition at the Aquatic Centre in London, Great Britain, 6 August 2012. EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
REUTERSChinas Qin Kai performs a dive during the mens 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT DIVING OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING TPX IMAGES OF THE
EPAepa03338122 Nadezda Bazhina of Russia competes in the Womens 3m Springboard competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games Diving competition, London, Britain, 03 August 2012. EPA/HANNIBAL
REUTERSSwedens Anna Lindberg performs a dive during the womens 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT DIVING OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
EPAepa03346283 Chong He of China competes in the Mens 3m Springboard Preliminary for the London 2012 Olympic Games Diving competition at the Aquatic Centre in London, Great Britain, 6 August 2012. EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
EPAepa03346466 Patrick Hausding of Germany competes in the mens 3m Springboard preliminary competition during the Diving competition held at the Aquatics Center during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, Britain, 06 August 2012. EPA/BARBARA WALTON
REUTERSUkraines Illya Kvasha performs a dive during the mens 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT DIVING OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
REUTERSItalys Tania Cagnotto performs a dive during the womens 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. OLY-DIVE-DVW3SP/(DVW001901) REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT DIVING
REUTERSMexicos Yahel Castillo Huerta performs a dive during the mens 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT DIVING OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
EPAepa03343637 Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in the Womens 3m Springboard Final during the Diving competition held at the Aquatics Center during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, England, 5 August 2012. EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
EPAepa03332858 Kristian Ipsen (L) and Troy Dumais of the US compete in the mens synchronized 3m springboard diving event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Center London, Britain, 01 August 2012. The US team won bronze in the event. EPA/BA