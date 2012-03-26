Das Comeback: Gut gebrüllt, Tiger!

Woods gewinnt erstmals nach dem Sex-Entzug und der Scheidung ein Golfturnier.
dapdReal Madrids Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 18, 2012. (Foto:Andres Kudacki/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03155774 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari walks on the paddock before the first practice session at the Sepang International circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 March 2012. The 2012 Formula One Grand Prix of Mal
REUTERSLA Galaxys David Beckham removes his boot during a break in play against Toronto FC during the second half of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter finals soccer match in Toronto, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER
REUTERSBarcelonas Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Real Betis during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03155611 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG is seen inside the team garage during the first practice session at the Sepang International circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 March 2012. The 2012 Formula One Grand Pri
EPAepa03151106 Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to John Isner of the USA during their mens final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, USA, 18 March 2012. Federer won 7-6(7) and 6-3. EPA/MIKE NELSON
REUTERSMiami Heats LeBron James (L) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls Carlos Boozer during their NBA basketball game in Chicago, March 14 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
dapdLos Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant reacts after a dunk on a fast break in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, March, 16, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Gus Ruelas/AP/dapd)
REUTERSPhil Mickelson of the U.S. tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF)
REUTERSTiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the second tee in the Pro-Am before play in the the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning (UNITED STATES - Tags: