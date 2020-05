Als die Siege zum Alltag wurden

epa01487692 Dutch Esther Vergeer celebrates after she won the women's wheelchair tennis final and the gold medal against compatriot Korie Homan (not pictured) with 6:4/4:6/7:6 during the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing, China, 14 September 2008. Vergeer is now five-fold Paralympics tennis champion, eight-fold consecutive world-champion, and has been the world's top ranked player since 1999. Unbeaten since January 2003, she may be the most dominant player in any professional sports. EPA/Oliver Weiken

© Bild: APA/Oliver Weiken