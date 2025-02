Papst bekam im Zweiten Weltkrieg 10.000 Briefe von Juden

© APA/FILESepa01970790 (FILES) An undated file photo of Pope Pius XII. Pope Benedict 19 December 2009 put his controversial wartime predecessor Pope Pius - accused by Jews of turning a blind eye to the Holocaust - back on the road to Roman Catholic sainthood. The Pope approved a decree recognising Pius' 'heroic virtues' meaning he will have the title 'venerable'. It puts Pius two steps away from eventual Sainthood. EPA/FILES