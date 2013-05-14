kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© tripadvisor

Infinity-Pools
05/14/2013

Spektakulär: Endlose Hotelpools

Die schönsten Infinity-Pools, die zum Träumen einladen.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: tripadvisor

Hotel Villa Honegg2.jpg

© Bild: tripadvisor

Hotel Villa Honegg3.jpg

© Bild: tripadvisor

costa-dei-fiori_Anbieterfoto.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA view of the infinity pool of the Skypark that tops the Marina Bay Sands hotel towers in Singapore June 24, 2010. The Sands Skypark, which opened to the public on Thursday, features a 150-metre-long infinity pool overlooking Singapores city skylin

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA guest swims in the infinity pool of the Skypark that tops the Marina Bay Sands hotel towers in Singapore June 24, 2010. The Sands Skypark, which opened to the public on Thursday, features a 150-metre infinity pool overlooking Singapores city skyl

© Bild: tripadvisor

Katikies.jpg

© Bild: tripadvisor

holiday-inn-shanghai2.jpg

© Bild: tripadvisor

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel.jpg

© Bild: Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu

© Bild: Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu

© Bild: Conrad Maldives

Conrad Maldives

© Bild: Conrad Maldives

Conrad Maldives

© Bild: Hotel Caruso

Hotel Caruso

© Bild: Hotel Caruso

Hotel Caruso

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA view of the swimming pool at the resort of San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo city on the southern coast of Chile, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Santiago, January 21, 2008. Acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the worlds largest swimming

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGuests are seen in the swimming pool at the resort of San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo city on the southern coast of Chile, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Santiago, January 21, 2008. Acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the worlds largest

© Bild: Holidaycheck.de

Hotel Ubud Hanging Gardens*****/ Bali

© Bild: The Oberoi Udaivilas

The Oberoi Udaivilas

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Cavo Tagoo***** / Mykonos

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Banyan Tree Seychelles*****+ / Seychellen

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Shangri-La's Boracay Resort & Spa***** / Philippinen

| Stand: 05/14/2013, 18:00