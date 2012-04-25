kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Was wären Städte wie London ohne ihre berühmten Brücken, die sich zu Wahrzeichen entwickelt haben? Rund um den Erdball gibt es die unterschiedlichsten Exemplare zu bewundern, die alle auf ihre Art und Weise einzigartig sind und sich zu wahren Touristenattraktionen entwickelten. Das Onlineportal Tripadvisor hat anhand der Bewertungen von Reisenden nun die zehn beliebtesten Brücken gewählt. Genießen Sie mit uns die atemberaubenden Aussichten.

© Wikipedia/Diliff

04/25/2012

Zehn atemberaubende Brücken weltweit

Brücken verbinden nicht nur zwei Orte miteinander, viele sind auch wahre architektonische Juwele und Touristenmagnete. Wir zeigen Ihnen zehn wunderbare Exemplare.

von Sonja Grundtner

© Bild: Wikipedia/Diliff

© Bild: Deleted - 889410

APLondons Tower Bridge is seen underneath a cloud reflecting the setting sun, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares fell 3.5 percent in the first half hour of trading Thursday on the London Stock Exchange because of fears o

© Bild: Deleted - 889416

AP** FILE ** In this April 23, 2008 file photo, musicians in costume perform with authentic renaissance instruments on a floating theatre staged on a boat on the River Thames in London, as Tower Bridge can be seen overhead, to mark the 444th birthday of S

© Bild: cc sa by mike lehmann

Viadukt von Millau

© Bild: Wikipedia/Stevo1000

© Bild: Deleted - 889455

APThis undated photo provided by the National Park Service, shows Rainbow Bridge in far southern Utah. The National Park Service is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of Rainbow Bridge National Monument on Sunday, May 30, 2010. (AP Ph

© Bild: Wikipedia/Gonzo fan2007

© Bild: Deleted - 889476

APHaPenny Bridge is shown on the river Liffey in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, Feb. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

© Bild: PA

PADublins Hapenny Bridge, which cross the river Liffey, was re- opened to the public Friday Dec. 21, 2001, after a nine months of restoration work . The bridge, which was first opened in 1816, was a toll bridge and cost a copper halfpenny to use. (AP Phot

© Bild: rts

Bosnian policemen guard the newly built bridge, a replica of Mostar Old Bridge, in Bosnian southern town of Mostar, July 23,2004. The 29-metre (95 feet) long white-marble bridge was erected in place of the famous 16th century Old Bridge (Stari Most) that

© Bild: APA

epa000493982 A diver sets off from the Stari Most (Old Bridge) in Mostar, Bosnia, 31 July 2005 during the 39th annual diving competition. The famed 16th century 20-metre bridge over the Neretva river was reconstructed last year after the Bosnian Croat art

© Bild: gemeinfrei

© Bild: APA

epa00610901 Residents of the central Iranian city of Isfahan at Khaju Bridge in Isfahan, Tuesday 10 October 2006. The historic city of Isfahan was selected by the Islamic Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) as the cultural capital of

© Bild: Wikipedia/Liftarn

© Bild: Wikipedia/Phil Guest

© Bild: cc by Pastaitaken

© Bild: Wikipedia/Pastaitaken

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA Ferris wheel named "Tianjin Eye" is seen after completion on the Yongle Bridge, Tianjin Municipality, December 18, 2007. The wheel, which has a diameter of 110 meters (361 feet), can provide sightseeing services for 380 visitors at a time and wil

© Bild: Wikipedia/jb1984

© Bild: cc by Asteiner

© Bild: Guan

| Stand: 04/25/2012, 10:20