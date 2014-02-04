kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© EPA

Trivia
02/04/2014

Schräges Wissen für Reisende

30 Fakten über andere Länder für Wichtigtuer und Freunde des gepflegten Smalltalks.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02525445 General view of Atacama desert, where the 9th stage of Rally Dakar 2011 was held, in Copiapo, Chile, 11 January 2011. The Atacama is, according to NASA, the driest desert in the world. EPA/LUIS ZABREG

© Bild: Reuters/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

A young boy collects grass in a harvested rice pad

© Bild: APA/Martin Alipaz

BOLIVIA CHILE DIA DEL MAR

© Bild: Deleted - 488226

David Cameron

© Bild: Reuters/LEHTIKUVA

A man walks on a fresh layer of snow in Vantaa, so

© Bild: Deleted - 488250

Barack Obama

© Bild: PAPIRAZZI - FOTOLIA

Bildnummer: 728497…

© Bild: Deleted - 488274

This image provided by Bezos Expeditions shows gro…

© Bild: cc sa by toddwickersty

cayman inseln_ cc sa by toddwickersty.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 488280

Indian children eat a free mid-day meal at a gover…

© Bild: dpa/Jan-Philipp Strobel

Taube vor blühenden Büschen

© Bild: Tourism Australia

Tourism Australia

© Bild: cc sa by archer10

tibet yak_ cc sa by archer10.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (R) is shown at sunset in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2010. The $3.9 billion, 2,995-room property, located between CityCenter and the Bellagio resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, will open December 15. Deutsche Bank acq

© Bild: Deleted - 488343

Casino Industry

© Bild: cc by Proxy Indian

indien runde karten_ cc by Proxy Indian.jpg

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR CEREMONY

© Bild: rts

Hafen von Monaco

© Bild: cc by emilio labrador

ghana_ cc by emilio labrador.jpg

© Bild: cc sa by K.K. Chu

cc sa by K.K. Chu.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 488415

** FILE ** A child cools off at Rome's Trevi fount…

© Bild: epa

Tokio

© Bild: cc-by-JennyHuang

cc-by-JennyHuang_neuseeland.jpg

© Bild: cc by runJMrun.

stain louis du ha ha _ cc by runJMrun.jpg

© Bild: cc sa by hiroshiykw

mashusee_ cc sa by hiroshiykw.jpg

© Bild: cc by ghewgill

Taumata_ cc by ghewgill.jpg

© Bild: cc by Diego3336

steak argentinien_ cc by Diego3336.jpg

© Bild: cc by Steve Wilson

ecuador_ cc by Steve Wilson.jpg

© Bild: Deutsch Gerhard

| Stand: 02/04/2014, 18:00