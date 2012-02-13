"Lovelocks": Wenn die Liebe ins Schloss fällt

Herzerl in Baumrinden schnitzen war einmal - heutzutage bringen frisch Verliebte Vorhängeschlösser auf Brücken an, um symbolisch ihre ewige Liebe zu besiegeln.
EPAepa02673724 Padlocks placed by lovers adorn the railings of the Pont de lArcheveque bridge on the Seine river, overlooking Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 April 2011. Tourists and Parisians alike lock personalized love-padlocks, or cadenas d
APA/WOLFGANG WEHAPAPA6706934-3 - 06022012 - GRAZ - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA 086 CI - "Liebesschlösser" (Lovelocks), aufgenommen am 10. Jänner 2012 auf der Erzherzog-Johann-Brücke, in Graz. Mit den "Liebesschlössern" verewigen sich viele Paare und miteinand
dpa/Marius BeckerSogenannte "Liebesschlösser" hängen am Brückengeländer des Eisernen Stegs in Frankfurt/Main (Foto vom 07.02.2011). Hängeschlösser an Brücken, als Zeichen ewiger Liebe, werden bei Liebespaaren immer beliebter. Foto: Marius Becker dp
EPAepa02830279 Countless so-called Love Locks are fixed at the Eiserner Steg bridge in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 18 July 2011. The locks are fixed at the rails of the bridge by Lovers as a symbol of their enduring love. EPA/Boris Roessler
EPAepa01944900 So-called Love locks hang at the Hohenzollernbruecke in Cologne, Germany, 25 November 2009. Some 5,000 padlocks with the initials of the lovers are attached to the bridge. The railroad continues to tolerate the padlocks as long as the secur
EPAepa02271212 Padlocks placed by lovers adorn the railings of the Pont des Arts bridge on the Seine river in Paris, France, 02 August 2010. Over the last two years, tourists have been flocking to the site, locking personalized love-padlocks, or cadenas d
Liebeschlösser
dpa/Thomas Burmeister«Liebesschlösser» aufgenommen am 08.08.2010 auf der Seinebrücke Pont des Arts in Paris. Ein Schlossplatz in Paris ist für die Verliebten dieser Welt kein Problem mehr. Die Seine-Brücke Pont des Arts entwickelt sich zum Stelldich
EPAepa02673725 Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen throught padlocks placed by lovers on the railings of the Pont de lArcheveque bridge on the Seine river, in Paris, France, 07 April 2011. Tourists and Parisians alike lock personalized love-padlocks, or cadenas
dapdA couple look at "Love padlocks" attached to the Archeveche bridge, in Paris, Wednesday, June 1, 2011. Lovers from the world over, aware of the bridges romancing traditions, have secured thousands of engraved padlocks as a testament of their mutual en
dapdPeople walk past "Love padlocks" attached to the Archeveche bridge, backdropped by the Cathedral of Notre Dame, in Paris, Wednesday, June 1, 2011. Lovers from the world over, aware of the bridges romancing traditions, have secured thousands of engrave
Liebeschlösser
Liebeschlösser
Liebeschlösser
EPAepa02830281 Countless so-called Love Locks are fixed at the Eiserner Steg bridge in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 18 July 2011. The locks are fixed at the rails of the bridge by Lovers as a symbol oft their enduring love. EPA/Boris Roessler
Brücke mit Liebesschlössern in Berlin
dpa/Uwe AnspachARCHIV - Sogenannte Liebesschlösser hängen in Heilbronn an der Gitterwand vor dem Geländer der Götzenturmbrücke am Neckar (Foto vom 01.02.2011). Der Brauch will es, dass die beschrieben oder gravierten Schlösser am Gitter befestigt we
APA/MTI/MARTON MAGOCSIAPA6278224-2 - 23122011 - MARBURG - SLOWENIEN: ZU APA-TEXT KA - THEMENBILD - Illustration zum Themenbild-Paket "Marburg - Europäische Kulturhauptstadt 2012": Das slowenische Marburg ist gemeinsam mit sechs Städten im Nordosten des
Liebeschlösser