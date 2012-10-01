Kreuzfahrtschiffe: Superlative auf den Ozeanen

Hunderte Schiffe kreuzen derzeit die Weltmeere, der Tourismus boomt. In den vergangenen Jahren überboten sich die Reedereien mit immer größeren Dampfern. Wir stellen fünf neue Luxusliner vor.
Royal Caribbean International: Oasis of the Sea
Carnical Cruise Lines
dapdThis computer generated image courtesy of Carnival Cruise Lines shows a rendering of the WaterWorks park on the Carnival Cruise Lines Magic cruise ship. In May, Carnival Cruise Lines launches Carnival Magic, a 3,690-passenger ship that will sail Medit
APIn this Oct. 21, 2009 photo released by Carnival Cruise Lines, guests aboard the Carnival Dream, slide down two massive corkscrew waterslides. The slides are central elements featured within the ships expansive WaterWorks attraction, billed by the line
Carnical Cruise Lines
APFILE - In this 2006 photo released by Carnival Cruise Lines, the Carnival cruise ship Fantasy is lit up at the Port of New Orleans. Carnival Corp. said Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2009, its third-quarter profit sank nearly 20 percent, but the results were still
AIDAmar
AIDA flotte
EPAepa02022898 Fireworks explode at the launch of the cruise ship AIDAblu in Hamburg, Germany, 09 February 2010. The crew and guests have set sail for Majorca. The seventh club ship of the Meyer shipyard has around 1,100 cabins and is 252 meters long. EP
AIDAblu
EPAepa03075774 The new cruise ship Disney Fantasy, which was built by the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, arrives at the Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, 24 January 2012. The 340 meter long luxury ship will be finally equipped here and taken over by the
EPAepa03075775 A visitor watches the new cruise ship Disney Fantasy, which was built by the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, arriving at the Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, 24 January 2012. The 340 meter long luxury ship will be finally equipped here an
dapdThis undated photo courtesy of Diana Zalucky for Disney shows young guests on the Magic PlayFloor at the Oceaneer Club on the Disney Dream cruise ship. The Magic PlayFloor is an interactive floor that allows children to engage in group activities wher
EPAepa03069381 The new cruise ship Disney Fantasy passes a river landscape on its way to the North Sea from the pier of Meyer Werft in Pappenburg during the transfer voyage near Leer, Germany, 20 January 2012, Germany, 20 January 2012, heading to the No
dapdThis undated photo courtesy of Matt Stroshane for Disney shows fireworks during the pyrotechnic performance, "Buccaneer Blast!," aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship. Disney Dream, which just launched this month, is already attracting a lot of attenti
MSC Divina, Kreuzfahrt, MSC Kreuzfahrten
MSC Kreuzfahrten
MSC Kreuzfahrten
MSC Kreuzfahrten
MSC Kreuzfahrten
REUTERSThe Oasis of the Seas, the worlds largest cruise ship which is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International, is shown during sea trials in this handout photo taken near Turku September 28, 2009. Royal Caribbean took delivery of the ship Octo
EPAepa01913195 Exterior view of he worlds biggest cruise vessel, Oasis of the Seas, built by STX Europeís shipyard in Turku, Finland, will officially be handed to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL), 28 October 2008. The 360 metres long vessel is powered
REUTERSThe H2O pool for younger children on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. Royal Caribbeans new Oasis of the Seas is the largest, widest, tallest, most expensive cruise ship afloat, a cornu
APFILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009 file photo, workers are seen aboard the "Oasis of the Seas" cruise ship at a dockyard in Turku, Finland. The cruise industry is rebounding, but not for the companies who build the increasingly elaborate ships. Executives fro
REUTERSThe "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. Royal Caribbeans new Oasis of the Seas is the largest, widest, tallest, most expensive cruise ship afloat, a cornucopia of a
Oasis of the Sea