kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© RCI

freizeit Reise
10/01/2012

Kreuzfahrtschiffe: Superlative auf den Ozeanen

Hunderte Schiffe kreuzen derzeit die Weltmeere, der Tourismus boomt. In den vergangenen Jahren überboten sich die Reedereien mit immer größeren Dampfern. Wir stellen fünf neue Luxusliner vor.

von Sonja Grundtner

© Bild: RCI

Royal Caribbean International: Oasis of the Sea

© Bild: Carnical Cruise Lines

Carnical Cruise Lines

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThis computer generated image courtesy of Carnival Cruise Lines shows a rendering of the WaterWorks park on the Carnival Cruise Lines Magic cruise ship. In May, Carnival Cruise Lines launches Carnival Magic, a 3,690-passenger ship that will sail Medit

© Bild: Deleted - 539229

APIn this Oct. 21, 2009 photo released by Carnival Cruise Lines, guests aboard the Carnival Dream, slide down two massive corkscrew waterslides. The slides are central elements featured within the ships expansive WaterWorks attraction, billed by the line

© Bild: Carnical Cruise Lines

Carnical Cruise Lines

© Bild: Deleted - 2027322

APFILE - In this 2006 photo released by Carnival Cruise Lines, the Carnival cruise ship Fantasy is lit up at the Port of New Orleans. Carnival Corp. said Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2009, its third-quarter profit sank nearly 20 percent, but the results were still

© Bild: aida cruises

AIDAmar

© Bild: aida cruises

AIDA flotte

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02022898 Fireworks explode at the launch of the cruise ship AIDAblu in Hamburg, Germany, 09 February 2010. The crew and guests have set sail for Majorca. The seventh club ship of the Meyer shipyard has around 1,100 cabins and is 252 meters long. EP

© Bild: aida cruises

AIDAblu

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03075774 The new cruise ship Disney Fantasy, which was built by the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, arrives at the Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, 24 January 2012. The 340 meter long luxury ship will be finally equipped here and taken over by the

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03075775 A visitor watches the new cruise ship Disney Fantasy, which was built by the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, arriving at the Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, 24 January 2012. The 340 meter long luxury ship will be finally equipped here an

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThis undated photo courtesy of Diana Zalucky for Disney shows young guests on the Magic PlayFloor at the Oceaneer Club on the Disney Dream cruise ship. The Magic PlayFloor is an interactive floor that allows children to engage in group activities wher

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03069381 The new cruise ship Disney Fantasy passes a river landscape on its way to the North Sea from the pier of Meyer Werft in Pappenburg during the transfer voyage near Leer, Germany, 20 January 2012, Germany, 20 January 2012, heading to the No

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThis undated photo courtesy of Matt Stroshane for Disney shows fireworks during the pyrotechnic performance, "Buccaneer Blast!," aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship. Disney Dream, which just launched this month, is already attracting a lot of attenti

© Bild: MSC Kreuzfahrten

MSC Divina, Kreuzfahrt, MSC Kreuzfahrten

© Bild: MSC Kreuzfahrten

MSC Kreuzfahrten

© Bild: MSC Kreuzfahrten

MSC Kreuzfahrten

© Bild: MSC Kreuzfahrten

MSC Kreuzfahrten

© Bild: MSC Kreuzfahrten

MSC Kreuzfahrten

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe Oasis of the Seas, the worlds largest cruise ship which is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International, is shown during sea trials in this handout photo taken near Turku September 28, 2009. Royal Caribbean took delivery of the ship Octo

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa01913195 Exterior view of he worlds biggest cruise vessel, Oasis of the Seas, built by STX Europeís shipyard in Turku, Finland, will officially be handed to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL), 28 October 2008. The 360 metres long vessel is powered

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe H2O pool for younger children on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. Royal Caribbeans new Oasis of the Seas is the largest, widest, tallest, most expensive cruise ship afloat, a cornu

© Bild: Deleted - 2027400

APFILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009 file photo, workers are seen aboard the "Oasis of the Seas" cruise ship at a dockyard in Turku, Finland. The cruise industry is rebounding, but not for the companies who build the increasingly elaborate ships. Executives fro

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. Royal Caribbeans new Oasis of the Seas is the largest, widest, tallest, most expensive cruise ship afloat, a cornucopia of a

© Bild: RCI

Oasis of the Sea

| Stand: 10/01/2012, 09:52