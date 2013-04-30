Tierisch gute Reisen
Zehn Ziele wo man wilde Tiere in freier Wildbahn beobachten kann.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2009 file photo, an orangu…
To match Special Report INDONESIA-CARBON
botswana elefanten_ cc sa nc by Earth-touch Admin.jpg
botswana elefanten_ cc nc by travfotos.jpg
FILE INDIA WILDLIFE TIGER CENSUS
India Tiger Tourism
ECUADOR HUNCHBACK WHALES VISIT ECUADORIAN COAST
HUMPBACK WHALE
A bison and its calf are pictured on the grassland
A bison stands on the grasslands of the "El Uno"
HONDURAS FAUNA
A whale shark is seen in the Galapagos Islands
tansania gnu_ cc nd nc by victoryrock.jpg
tansania gnus_ cc sa nc by Sergei Golyshev.jpg
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 26, 2009 file photo …
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2011, file photo a Monarch …
canada bär_ cc by Beverly & Pack.jpg
canada grizzly_ cc nd nc by RayMorris1.jpg
Kraniche rasten im Norden
Wildgänse und Kraniche rasten in Deutschland