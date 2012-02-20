kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© REUTERS

02/20/2012

Geheimnisvolle Gestalten am Karneval in Venedig

Mystisch geht es in der Lagunenstadt zu: Der venezianische Karneval ist in vollem Gange. Der Höhepunkt war der "Engelsflug" in Rot.

von Sonja Grundtner

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY TRAVEL)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe traditional Columbine descends from Saint Marks tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri ( ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe traditional Columbine descends from Saint Marks tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri ( ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRAVEL)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose in St. Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ( ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY CITYSPACE)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ( ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in St. Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA masked reveller poses in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ( ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

Venetian Carnival in Venice, February 11, 2012

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose near Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMasked revellers pose in Saint Marks Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

