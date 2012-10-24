Forbes: Die coolsten Städte der USA
Das Forbes Magazin hat wieder einmal eine Rangliste erstellt. Dieses Mal reihen sie die coolsten Städte Amerikas.
cc sa nc by Werner Kunz _ boston
cc by dagpeak _denver
cc nc by RocPX _austin
cc sa nc by Jvstin _minneapolis
cc sa nc by stuck in customs _bethesda
cc nc by Thomas Hawk _oakland
cc by Tony Fischer Photography _philadelphia
cc sa by llimllib _baltimore
cc by longhorndave _fortworth
cc sa nc by stuck in customs _chicago
cc sa nc by Definitive HDR Photography _san antonio
cc sa by ZeroOne _new york
cc sa nc by -Mark- _san franciso
cc nc by Mastery of Maps _orange county
cc sa nc by Justin in SD _san diego
cc by Bala _seattle
cc sa nc by Stuck in Customs _dallas
cc nc by Jorge Dalmau y Pablo Dalmau Photo _los angeles
cc by humbertomoreno _ washington
cc sa nc by Tom Hyames_ houston