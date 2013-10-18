kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Kunstvolle Inszenierungen der Wahrzeichen – das Festival of Lights in Berlin ist eines der größten Illuminations-Festivals der Welt.

© APA/Britta Pedersen

Lichtkunst
10/18/2013

Festival of Lights lässt Berlin erstrahlen

Jedes Jahr im Oktober wird Berlin zur Stadt der Lichtkunst.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: APA/Britta Pedersen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/PAUL ZINKEN

GERMANY ARTS

© Bild: APA/PAUL ZINKEN

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: Deleted - 1742079

Artist Maximilian from Poland makes soap-bubbles i…

© Bild: APA/PAUL ZINKEN

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/RAINER JENSEN

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/RAINER JENSEN

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/Joerg Carstensen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY ENTERTAINMENT

© Bild: Deleted - 1742127

Laser projections illuminate Berlin's famous landm…

© Bild: APA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY ENTERTAINMENT

© Bild: APA/Britta Pedersen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: Deleted - 1742145

Lamps shaped as ships are seen in a water basin ne…

© Bild: APA/Daniel Naupold

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/Britta Pedersen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: Deleted - 1742169

Lights and projections illuminate Gendarmenmarkt s…

© Bild: APA/Joerg Carstensen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: APA/Britta Pedersen

GERMANY CULTURE

© Bild: Deleted - 1742187

In this picture made available Wednesday, Oct. 16,…

© Bild: APA/Tytus Zmijewski

POLAND ARTS

© Bild: Deleted - 1540380

In this picture made available Wednesday, Oct. 16,…

| Stand: 10/18/2013, 07:00