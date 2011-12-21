kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© www.christkindlmarkt.co.at/Salzburg

freizeit Reise
12/21/2011

Die schönsten Weihnachtsmärkte der Welt

Jährlich kürt CNN die besten Christkindlmärkte weltweit. Salzburg rutschte heuer auf den sechsten Platz ab. Manche Märkte sind noch richtige Geheimtipps.

von Sonja Grundtner

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Salzburg

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Melbourne, Australien

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Melbourne, Australien

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Brixen, Südtirol

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Brixen, Südtirol

EPAepa03028453 People walk along the Thomas Christmas Market in Helsinki Senate Square, Helsinki, Finland, 08 December 2011. There are over 120 stalls at the market selling crafts, baked goods and other Christmas specialities. EPA/MARKKU OJALA FINLAND OU

HEL01; 20021124 - HELSINKI, FINLAND: Father Christmas and his wife greet people in central Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday 24 November 2002. Many towns in Finland opened the Christmas season on Sunday with traditional celebrations. EPA PHOTO LEHTIKUVA / TOR

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Rochester, Großbritannien

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Rochester, Großbritannien

Die weltbesten Weihnachtsmärkte: Salzburg

APA/BARBARA GINDLAPA1668793-2 - 22122009 - SALZBURG - ÖSTERREICH: THEMENBILD - Die "Stille Nacht-Kapelle" am Stille Nacht-Platz in Oberndorf bei Salzburg, am Montag, 21. Dezember 2009. An diesem Platz stand damals die St.-Nicola-Kirche, in der am 24. Dez

EPAepa02500125 Visitors gather around a fountain as they enjoy the illumination show Snow Wish at the Venus Fort shopping complex in Tokyo, Japan, 18 December 2010. The show is running until 26 December. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

APVisitors walk through Christmas illuminations at a Tokyo park, Japan, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

APPeople stop to view a nativity scene set up by a private group as part of a Christmas festival Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, in Chicago. Worried that ads being shown on television screens for New Line Cinemas "The Nativity Story" would offend non-Christians br

APShoppers look at Christmas ornaments at the Original German Christmas booth in Daley Center Plaza, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2005, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Edinburgh, Großbritannien

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Edinburgh, Großbritannien

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Straßburg, Frankreich

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Straßburg, Frankreich

EPAepa03039294 A picture made available on 20 December 2011 shows the Christmas market opening at the market square in front of the town hall (L) in Weimar, Germany, 24 November 2011. The website CNNgo.com named the Christmas market in Wemair the best in

Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Weimar, Deutschland

