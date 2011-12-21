Die schönsten Weihnachtsmärkte der Welt

Jährlich kürt CNN die besten Christkindlmärkte weltweit. Salzburg rutschte heuer auf den sechsten Platz ab. Manche Märkte sind noch richtige Geheimtipps.
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Salzburg
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Brixen, Südtirol
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Rochester, Großbritannien
Die weltbesten Weihnachtsmärkte: Salzburg
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Edinburgh, Großbritannien
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Straßburg, Frankreich
Die schönsten weihnachtsmärkte weltweit: Weimar, Deutschland