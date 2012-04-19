kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© dapd

freizeit Reise
04/19/2012

Die höchsten Hotels der Welt

Im Bett liegend den Sonnenuntergang über der Stadt genießen? Was wie ein Traum klingt, wird in diesen Wolkenkratzer-Hotels Wirklichkeit.

von Sonja Grundtner

© Bild: dapd

dapdWith the Burj Al Arab, Arabian Tower, seven star luxury hotel on the left, birds fly overhead as people enjoy the Umm Suqaim public beach at sunset in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012. (Foto:Hassan Ammar/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe Burj Al Arab (L) and the Burj Khalifa (rear), the worlds tallest tower at a height of 828 metres (2,717 ft), stand in Dubai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: SOCIETY CITYSPACE)

© Bild: EPA

epa000470766 Aerial view of the seven stars hotel Burj al Arab (center), the Jumairah Beach hotel and marina (foreground), the Medinat al Jumairah hotel and touristic complex (on the left) and the man made Palm Island project (backround), in Dubai, United

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Ritz Carlton

© Bild: Ritz Carlton

Ritz Carlton

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Rose Rayhaan

© Bild: Wikipedia/Nepenthes

Hotel Rose Tower

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Park Hyatt

© Bild: Park Hyatt Shanghai

Park Hyatt Shanghai

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Baiyoke

© Bild: Baiyoke Sky hotel

Baiyoke Sky hotel

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Swissotel

© Bild: Swissotel The Stamford

Swissotel The Stamford

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Radisson Royal Hotel Moskau

© Bild: TUI

Radisson Royal Hotel Moskau

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Jumeirah

© Bild: Hotel Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Hotel Jumeirah Emirates Towers

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Hotel Grand Hyatt

© Bild: Grand Hotel Hyatt

Grand Hotel Hyatt

© Bild: Holidaycheck.at

Hotel Grand Lisboa

© Bild: ORF

ORF"Die Schatzinsel - Eine kulinarische Reise durch das Spielerparadies Macao mit Starkoch Wini Brugger", Brot und Spiele - das bietet das kommunistische China seinem Volk auf seiner Schatzinsel Macao, und das in megalomanischen Ausmaßen: Mit 10 Milliar

| Stand: 04/19/2012, 16:09