Dem Untergang geweiht: Bedrohte Reiseziele

Von den Malediven und dem Great Barrier Reef weiß man es, auch Venedigs Probleme sind bekannt - sie sind aber nicht die einzigen Highlights, die es nicht mehr lange geben wird.
EPAepa02997600 An aerial view of the Dead Sea shows how the sea level has lowered causing erosion north of Ein Gedi, Israel, 09 November 2011. The Dead Sea with its mineral rich waters is the lowest point on Earth and is among the top candidates of the 2
REUTERSSalt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (ISRAEL - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
EPAepa02274132 View of a sink hole filled with water next to the main body of the Dead Sea, Israel, at night on 05 August 2010. Sinkholes are a result of the continuing level of the Dead Sea dropping, which causes the desert landscape to collapse in a sin
Venedig, Gondeln, Italien
REUTERSA gondolier rows his gondola across the Grand Canal in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY)
Amazonas
EFE***SERIE 1 DE 5*** BRA100 - MANAOS (BRASIL) - 17/09/03 - El equilibrio ecológico en la cuenca del Amazonas sufre un proceso vertiginoso de degradación, pero conserva paraísos vírgenes, como es el caso del mayor archipiélago fluvial del mundo. Son
Antarktis
epa / GREENPEACE/GreenpeaceARCHIV - Mit einem gewaltigen Satz springt ein Eisbär im arktischen Meer von einer Eisscholle zur nächsten (Greenpeace-Archivfoto vom Juli 1999). Das Meereis in der Arktis ist in diesem Sommer auf einen neues Minimum zusammeng
Malediven
AP**FILE**In a May 7, 2004 file photo a flock of Ibis fly at the Oak Creek Marsh, once a cattle pasture near the Kissimmee River, near Okeechobee, Fla. Federal, state and local partners are celebrating two decades of environmental restoration along the K
Everglades
Great barrier reef
Great Barrier Reef
AP** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ** ** FILE ** A herd of elephants walk in front of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Amboseli game park in Kenya in this May 21, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, file)
REUTERSA Masai woman carries water back to her hut in front of Mount Kilimanjaro in Amboseli National Park March 21, 2007. Picture taken March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti (KENYA)
Baikalsee
BAikalsee
REUTERSAn aerial view of a forest in Indonesias southern Sumatra province, October 16, 2010. Indonesias plans to halt forest clearing will slow the aggressive expansion of plantation firms in the worlds top palm oil producer, leading to higher costs as fi
dapdA wild Sumatran elephant is seen roaming the forest in Perawang, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. Indonesias endangered elephants, tigers and orangutans on Sumatra island are threatened by habitat loss and poaching. Only 3,000 Sumatr
dapdIn this photo taken Sunday, July 18, 2010, monks walk around a pond where a part of Angkor Wat is reflected on the water in Siem Reap province, about 143 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. More than 1-million visitors come annua
APIn this photo taken June 6, 2006, an overview of Angkor Wat temple tower, in Siem Reap province, the Cambodian main tourist destination in northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A replica of Cambodias iconic 12th century Angkor Wat temple is being built on
Das undatierte Bild zeigt eine Übersicht von Hallig Hooge. Zehn Halligen gibt es im schleswig-holsteinischen Wattenmeer, nur einige davon sind dauerhaft bewohnt. Nach Ministeriumsangaben sind auf der mit knapp 600 Hektar großen Hallig Hooge und auf Lang
Die Halligen