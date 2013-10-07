kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Platz 20. Hamburg, Deutschland: Befragt man einen Hamburger zum Thema Radfreundlichkeit, wird er vermutlich anfangen, über die katastrophale Stadtplanung und die schlechten Radwege zu schimpfen. Tatsächlich, lassen die Markierungen etwas zu wünschen übrig, doch Radwege sind fast überall zu finden und viele Einheimische sind, vor allem in den Wohngegenden, auf ihren zwei Rädern unterwegs.

Copenhagenize Index
10/07/2013

Radfreundliche Städte um den Globus

Diese Städte fallen durch ihre Innovationen und Investitionen zum Thema Radfahren auf.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

