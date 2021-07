Ausschreitungen: Arzt spricht von 21 Toten

Protesters raise Taiwanese flags and placards marching to Vietnam's consulate in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 15, 2014, to protest anti-China unrest in Vietnam. Mobs burned and looted scores of foreign-owned factories in Vietnam following a large protest by workers against China's recent placement of an oil rig in disputed Southeast Asian waters, officials said Wednesday. The Chinese words on banners read " Defend Paracel Islands " and " Condemn Anti-China" (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

© Bild: Deleted - 1999642