Mehr als 20 Tote bei Luftangriffen

Palestinians gather as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. An Israeli air strike killed three senior Hamas military commanders in the Gaza Strip on August 21, 2014, the Islamist group said, the clearest sign yet Israel is focusing its assault on those leading attacks from the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on what would constitute the killing of the most senior Hamas men since it launched its offensive on Gaza six week ago with the declared aim of curbing rocket fire into its territory. Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, named the men as Mohammed Abu Shammala, Raed al-Attar and Mohammed Barhoum and said they were killed in a bombing of a house in the southern town of Rafah. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (GAZA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

© Bild: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA